Winner of the 2017 Great British Bake Off revealed

Sophie Faldo has won the 2017 Great British Bake Off.

She triumphed over her competitors, Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon, to win the first season of the revamped show, which moved from the BBC to Channel 4 last year in acrimonious circumstances.

The finalists had to prepare a batch of loaves, a biscuit bake and a high end patisserie showstopper, before Sophie was announced as the winner, leaving her speechless and in tears.

Prue Leith tweeted about the show saying: “No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo Sophie.” Her tweet caused extreme controversy after she leaked the winner earlier today.

The first season of Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 was highly regarded by viewers for quality and innovation and the presentation and judging teams of Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and returning judge Paul Hollywood.

