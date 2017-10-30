Get tickets for Nuffield Theatre’s Hartlepool Monkey for just £5!

You may have missed our competition to win two tickets for The Hartlepool Monkey at Nuffield Theatre, but we’re pleased to offer Edge readers with a special deal on tickets for tonight and tomorrow!

Students can get tickets for merely £5 using the promo code ‘HOCUSPOCUS5’ when booking over the phone, at the Box Office or online. Your student ID is required when making the booking. The darkly comic puppetry-based theatrical show comes from Gyre and Gimble, the original puppeteers behind acclaimed West End modern classic, War Horse.

The play, which is based off a legend which has stood the test of time, tells the story of a French ship which runs aground off the English coast, leaving only a monkey and a cabin-girl alive. The townsfolk mistake the monkey for a spy thanks to its military uniform and charge him, forcing him into a life-or-death trial. Can local children save the monkey from a terrible unjust fate?

The Hartlepool Monkey shows at Nuffield Theatre on 31st October and 1st November. Find out more information here.