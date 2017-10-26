Win two tickets to The Hartlepool Monkey with The Edge

Thanks to our friends at the Nuffield Theatre, The Edge are offering one lucky reader the chance to win two free tickets to their upcoming show, The Hartlepool Monkey on either the 31st October or 1st November.

The Hartlepool Monkey is a darkly comic puppetry-based theatrical show from Gyre and Gimble, the original puppeteers behind acclaimed West End modern classic, War Horse– adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s multi-award winning novel.

The play, which is based off a legend which has stood the test of time tells the story of a French ship which runs aground off the English coast, leaving only a monkey and a cabin-girl alive. The townsfolk mistake the monkey for a spy thanks to its military uniform and charge him with spying, forcing him into a life-or-death trial. Can local children save the monkey from a terrible unjust fate?

The adaptation of this legendary myth has been captivating people of all ages for over 200 years and you can watch a trailer below.