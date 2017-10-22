James Wan, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa celebrate the Aquaman wrap-up

James Wan, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa have both taken to social media to celebrate the wrap-up of filming their 2018 instalment of the DC Franchise’s upcoming solo film Aquaman.

Ahead of the aquatic hero’s debut in next month’s hotly anticipated Justice League film, the film’s lead star and director, along with co-star Amber Heard have taken to Twitter and Instagram respectively to celebrate ending the initial filming for the film, which is scheduled to be released on the 21st December 2018.

Wan took the pun route to celebrate the event, tweeting: “Holy mackerel, you scampi serious — that’s finally a principal photography WRAP on Aquaman!! Thank You to an awesome cast & crew.”

Momoa instead used Instagram to express his excitement, adding, “The countdown begins. @guinnessus to start spaghetti for dinner and @penfolds till we burn our it down . Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard My rider we went through some heavy shit mama. I’m super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I fucking love ya. Aloha j. Ps sorry I can’t be at the game all blacks gotta wrap Aquaman. I know you’ll win we always do. #allblackeveything#loveyouaustralia.”

Amber Heard also went for Instagram route, saying, “Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you @prideofgypsies. Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring….”

It’s already clear the film has a great amount of hype and this speculation will only increase with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League film next month. As for Momoa, his solo debut will take one year more.

The countdown begins till Aquaman debuts on 21st December 2018. Check out the first trailer below: