Doctor Who announces newest companions for 2018

The official Twitter account for Doctor Who has revealed the three new companions for Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor.

Joining the first female incarnation of the iconic Timelord are Yasmin (Mandeep Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

Walsh in particular was very excited to be involved in the iconic sci-fi science-fiction BBC series, saying: “I remember watching William Hartnell as the First Doctor. Black and white made it very scary for a youngster like myself. I was petrified, but even though I’d watch most of it from behind the sofa through my fingers, I became a fan.” He added, “I then queued up for ages to get into the Carlton picture house in Watford to watch the great Peter Cushing appear as the Doctor in a full length feature film made in glorious colour. Am I thrilled to be part of this whole ground breaking new dawn for The Doctor? Oh yes!”

Mandip joins the series following roles in Hollyoaks (Phoebe Jackson), Doctors and Casualty as well as Kay Mellor’s new drama Love, Lies and Records. Tosin Cole joins the Doctor Who cast as Ryan, following roles in Hollyoaks (Neil Cooper), EastEnders: E20 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Chris Chibnall, the new showrunner also commented on the new companions stating, “I’m grateful and excited to be a part of this journey with the team,” He continued to say, “I’m looking forward to jumping in this Doctor Who universe. The new Doctor is going to need new friends. We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin and Bradley to the Doctor Who family.” He finished expressing delight, “They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor.”

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor will debut in the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special alongside Peter Capaldi and David Bradley in ‘Twice Upon a Time’ on 25th December this year. Check out the trailer below: