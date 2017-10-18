Riz Ahmed to play Hamlet

Riz Ahmed, who recently became the first man of South Asian descent to win an acting award at the Emmys, is in talks to play Hamlet in a film for Netflix.

2015’s Macbeth co-writer, Michael Lesslie, is set to write the script, which will move Shakespeare’s tragic prince from Elsinore, Denmark, to contemporary London, ‘complete with economic and political uncertainty’. A director is yet to be found.

The film will also most likely make a short appearance on the big screen, joining the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Kenneth Branagh in bringing Hamlet to the cinema.

Meanwhile, Ahmed stars in next year’s The Sisters Brothers alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Blade Runner‘s Rutger Hauer, and is also set to appear in DC’s upcoming Venom film.

