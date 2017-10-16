New trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther released- Watch

The newest trailer for Marvel’s first release of 2018, Black Panther has been released today and it shows the true glory of Wakanda.

With a powerful voice-over emphasising the power and respect that ought to be given to the most technologically advanced nation on earth, the newest trailer for Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero explores exactly what it means for him to take the mantle as leader. Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross asks the question that all the viewers want to know: “How much more are you hiding?”

Following this is a doozy is hi-tech, sci-fi action which gives a prominent focus towards the cultures of heritage and respect which underpin the Black Panther motif, as T’Challa steps up to become the true king and leader of Wakanda, uniting the rival factions who have been uneasy following his father’s death in Civil War. Erik Killmonger seems determined to do this as a Wakandan exile- he threatens to “Start over” and “Burn it all.”

Boseman once more seems magnificent in the leading role, but there is also a clear focus towards the longer term MCU and a reference to this is briefly shown late in the trailer as T’Challa states: “What happens now determines what happens to the rest of the World.” With Avengers: Infinity War right on the horizon, Black Panther will be the last major release before the beginning of the end for the current MCU verse and judging on this trailer, it will be a bloody and climactic conclusion.

One thing is certain though. Long live the King. Marvel’s Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan and is released worldwide on 16th February 2018. Check out the newest trailer below: