Stranger Things Season 2 trailer released on Friday the 13th

Following a thirteen second teaser trailer, Stranger Things took full advantage of the unlucky date by unleashing the full and final trailer for its second season, coming to Netflix 27th October.

In the trailer’s two and a half minutes, it teases the new monster, nicknamed ‘Shadow’ by the kids, the introduction of a new character, Max (Sadie Sink), although her step-brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) does not feature in the trailer, and the return of Millie Bobby Brown’s telekinetic teenager, Eleven.

Also returning are Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), the band of bike-riding boys we grew to love last season, as well as Will (Noah Schnapp) who has become a season regular.

“Each episode is building on the last one.” Ross Duffer, co-creator of the show with brother Matt, recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “It gets much crazier than it ever got in season one.”

Stranger Things season 2 is released 27th October. Watch the trailer below: