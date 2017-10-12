Surge Radio secures record number of nominations for 2017 Student Radio Awards

Surge Radio, the official radio station of Southampton University has secured a record high seven nominations for the 2017 Student Radio Awards.

Following a stellar year which also saw them scoop up ‘Best Department’ in the Media Ball Awards earlier this year, the student station picked up seven nominations in total with potential accolades in Best Live Event/Outside Broadcast, Best Multiplatform Initiative, Best Speech Programming, Best Interview and Best Entertainment Programming.

The Student Radio Awards are an initiative launched in partnership with BBC Radio 1 and Global to recognise the work that of young people involved in all aspects of student radio across the country. Nominations and awards are highly coveted prizes that can provide the vital springboard needed to ensure future success in one of the most competitive industries worldwide.

Former Station Manager Toby Leveson commented on the nominations, saying: “It has been an incredible privilege to lead Surge to seven Student Radio Award nominations, more than the station has ever received before.” He added that, “I am also so pleased to have been nominated for Best Entertainment for a second consecutive year, and a massive shout out must go to my team from last year; without them none of this would have been possible!”

The full list of nominations are as follows:

Best Live Event/Outside Broadcast: Jailbreak

Best Live Event/Outside Broadcast: 48 Hour Marathon

Best Student Radio Chart Show

Best Multiplatform Initiative: Jailbreak

Best Speech Programming: The Union

Best Interview: Georgia Rytina’s interview with John Giddings of the Isle of Wight Festival

Best Entertainment Programming: Toby Leveson’s show Teeny Tiny Toby Time

The Student Radio Awards take place on the 9th November 2017 at The O2 in London and everyone at the Edge wishes Surge the very best of luck!