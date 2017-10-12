Disney scrap ‘Gigantic’ animation

Disney have announced that they are ending production on their animated retelling of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

‘Gigantic‘ was announced at 2015’s D23 Convention, set to be directed by Tangled‘s Nathan Greno and the co-writer of Inside Out, Meg LeFauve. Frozen‘s songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kirtsen Anderson-Lopez were due to write songs for the film, performing one together at the convention. However, Disney announced on Tuesday that the film’s release date of 25th November 2020 was now reserved for another unnamed animation, and that the project had been shelved.

“Sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working,” said Ed Catmull, president of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios. “With ‘Gigantic,’ we’ve come to that point, and although it’s a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now.”

Other projects that have been shelved mid-development include Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur, which was announced in 2009, and released six years later after suffering multiple delays. If Gigantic follows the same path, and ends up getting released at a later date, it will tell the story of Jack, a Spanish boy living in the age of exploration (between 15th and 17th centuries), who climbs a magic beanstalk into the kingdom of the giants. There, he finds Inma, an 11-year-old giant girl, and together they attempt to defeat the villainous Storm Giants.

In the meantime, Disney Pixar’s Coco is released next month, while Disney Animation will be releasing the sequel to Wreck It Ralph in November of next year.

Watch the trailer for Coco below: