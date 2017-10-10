Student Reactions: Jax Jones and RAYE ‘lecture’ at SUSU’s Best 9am Ever

It’s been quite a bizarre morning here at The Edge. Having been tipped off that we would “WANT TO BE THERE” (yes, in capital letters), we headed along to ‘The Best Lecture Ever’ at the Cube at 9am. We weren’t disappointed.

What better to wake you up in the morning than Professor J. Jones – a.k.a. renowned DJ and producer Jax Jones – and his friend Ray – a.k.a. the incredible RAYE? After everyone’s shellshock subsided, we took to Twitter to find some of the best student reactions.

jax Jones did a secret set in my lecture room this morning how I love Southampton — izzabella (@izzzxzzzy) October 10, 2017

So jax jones turns up to a random 9am lecture at my uni and turns it into a party with confetti cannons smoke machines and burlesque dancers — Jed 🔸 (@LowerThanJed) October 10, 2017

WHAT IS GOING ON HERE @Union_Soton I am so confused https://t.co/A0KOZD2Ivl — Xavier Voigt-Hill (@Xavdog) October 10, 2017

Had a pretty decent 9am lecture with @JaxJones this morning. Definitely in my top five 9am lectures! pic.twitter.com/x4cqOBMiaR — Steve Gore (@SotonVPSport) October 10, 2017

Um, why are Jax Jones and Raye performing in the student union at 9:20 on a Tuesday morning? https://t.co/AvOrJoaKAN — Maddi Howell (@maddihowell_) October 10, 2017

Not to mention this epic burn courtesy of SUSU’s social media:

Did you make it to our guest lecture, Clare? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FBodV8ZovV — SUSU (@Union_Soton) October 10, 2017

We bagged an interview with Jax Jones himself after the big event, which you can check out very soon. In the meantime, check out our Snapchat (theedgesusu) for our slightly starstruck coverage of the event!