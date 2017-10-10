Read more
Student Reactions: Jax Jones and RAYE ‘lecture’ at SUSU’s Best 9am Ever

It’s been quite a bizarre morning here at The Edge. Having been tipped off that we would “WANT TO BE THERE” (yes, in capital letters), we headed along to ‘The Best Lecture Ever’ at the Cube at 9am. We weren’t disappointed.

What better to wake you up in the morning than Professor J. Jones – a.k.a. renowned DJ and producer Jax Jones – and his friend Ray – a.k.a. the incredible RAYE? After everyone’s shellshock subsided, we took to Twitter to find some of the best student reactions.

Not to mention this epic burn courtesy of SUSU’s social media:

We bagged an interview with Jax Jones himself after the big event, which you can check out very soon. In the meantime, check out our Snapchat (theedgesusu) for our slightly starstruck coverage of the event!

