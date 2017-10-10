Latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi released- Watch

The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has dropped, and with it, the galaxy appears to be in genuine peril.

The entire doozy of the two minutes lurches between action, chaos and tragedy. Rey (Daisy Ridley) has finally located the eponymous ‘Last Jedi’- Luke Skywalker (Adam Hamill), who has placed himself in total isolation on Ahch-To after failing to stop Ren. But this isn’t the same dashing hero that destroyed two Death Stars- a quiet and reclusive hermit who seems genuinely terrified of Rey’s power. Supreme Leader Snoke’s serpentine whispers pervade the whole backdrop of the trailer, but is he talking to Kylo or Rey? A confrontation between the two of them shows Rey in some sort of immense pain, but is that just her realising her full power?

Elsewhere, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) appears fully recovered from his injuries sustained in The Force Awakens- piloting a TIE fighter that appears to be on a direct death run against his mother, General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher in her final acting role). Surely Ben Solo can’t kill off another family member?

Finn (John Boyega) struggles to put his past behind him and once more confronts his old commander-turned-enemy Captain Phasma. (Gwendoline Christie) Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) finds himself captain of the Millennium Falcon, “we are the spark that’ll light the fire that’ll burn the First Order down.” There’s also an unwittingly comic scene of Chewbacca and his new bird friend screeching.

In all, it’s a great trailer, but one that raises more questions than answers. And with the final scene showing an alliance that is nothing if not cryptic, one can only speculate what lies in store.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on 15th December this year. Tickets can be pre-ordered now. Watch the trailer below and get hyped for 15th December!