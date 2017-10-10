Jax Jones and RAYE deliver ‘The Best 9AM Ever’ at SUSU

It was promised as ‘The Best 9am Ever’ – and I think it’s fair to say that’s what we got. Professor J. Jones’ 9am ‘instruction’ might not have seemed like something to get out of bed for, but the early birds that came along were rewarded when renowned DJ and producer Jax Jones took to the stage, bringing poster RAYE along with him.

Advertised only as ‘The Best Lecture Ever’, the event was sponsored by Coca Cola and Spotify, and put on by the Students’ Union. The duo are best known for their collaboration ‘You Don’t Know Me’, which reached number three in the charts earlier this year. Jones continued to perform his most recent hit ‘Instruction’ (albeit Demi Lovato-less), and welcomed Brazilian dancers to the stage. Showering the bewildered audience in confetti cannons and t-shirts, the set continued for a further 45 minutes djing some of the year’s most popular tracks.

Afterwards, we got the chance to chat to Jax Jones about trying his hand at being a professor. You can catch that interview very soon. In the meantime, check out our extensive coverage of ‘The Best 9am Ever’ via out snapchat, theedgesusu.