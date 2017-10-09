New Thor: Ragnarok teaser – Watch

It’s been months since the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer released with the incredible shot of Cate Blanchett’s female villain, Hela, catching Mjolnir. Yet Marvel’s latest teaser sees this now familiar scene shaken up, as it’s moved from a dark alley to an open field.

The new teaser was released directly to Twitter and with the scene’s variation in location, it seems to suggest that there’s been some last-minute changes to the plot of the latest addition to the Thor franchise. This is in line with reports of re-shoots in Atlanta earlier in 2017.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of Thor on Asgard’s throne as he faces down Hela’s declaration: “You’re in my seat.” Hela reappears frequently in the teaser as she leads an army and seems set to take over Asgard – “I’m not a queen, or a monster… I’m the goddess of death.”

The film sees Taika Waititi directing and a cast of familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe talent such as Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, and Jaimie Alexander. New additions to the MCU include Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, and Jeff Goldblum.

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in UK cinemas on 24th October, 2017, and in the US on 3rd November, 2017. Watch the ‘Hela’ new teaser below: