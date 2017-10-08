New trailer for How to Talk to Girls at Parties – Watch

A new trailer for John Cameron Mitchell’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s short story has been released, ahead of its screening at the BFI London Film Festival this week.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, described as an “alien-sex-comedy-punk-musical-doodle” when it premiered at the Festival de Cannes earlier this year, is adapted from Neil Gaiman’s short story of the same name. It follows three boys through 1977 Croydon, who end up in a party hosted by punk matriach Bodicea (Nicole Kidman), with a guest-list of ethereal, latex-covered girls that don’t seem quite human.

The cast includes Elle Fanning as Zan, a doe-eyed party girl who takes a liking to Enn (Alex Sharp), one of the boys. Ruth Wilson and Matt Lucas also feature in this psychedelia of punk, from the director of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties arrives in UK cinemas later this year. Watch the trailer below: