Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo to star in National Theatre’s Antony and Cleopatra

Acclaimed Shakespearean actors Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo will star as Antony and Cleopatra in the National Theatre’s upcoming production of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.

Fiennes will return to the stage after his 2016 performance as the titular doomed anti-hero in Richard III, while Okonedo recently starred in the BBC’s Shakespearean adaptation, The Hollow Crown. The accomplished set designer Hildegard Bechtler will lead design.

The performance is being involved in National Theatre Live, making the play available to for audiences to watch live in venues around the world. It is possible it may be shown at Union Films, if their showing of Hamlet tomorrow is successful.

This follows the National Theatre’s announcement of many upcoming productions as they look ahead to the new year. Other stars involved in their upcoming productions include Merlin‘s Colin Morgan, Skyfall director Sam Mendes and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby.

Watch Fiennes’ soliloquoy as Richard III in the Almedia Theatre’s 2016 production here: