First headliner for British Summer Time festival 2018 confirmed

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is the first act confirmed to be headlining London’s popular music festival next year.

The 74-year-old lyricist, co-lead vocalist, and co-founder of the progressive rock band also announced a European segment to his Us + Them tour. This will mark his first live appearance in the UK since the release of his last album: Is This the Life We Really Want?.

The visionary singer-songwriter has also devised a stunningly theatrical stage show, which includes floating pigs and Battersea Power Station.

Pre-sale for festival tickets began this morning, with tickets starting at £65. General sale opens Friday 6th October, where ticket prices will range from £89.90 to £249.90 for a “Diamond View” ticket.

The British Summer Time festival first took place four years ago in 2013. It has since welcomed the likes of The Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift to London’s Hyde Park, with last year’s headline acts including The Killers, Green Day, and Justin Bieber.

Watch the official BST Hyde Park’s announcement video below: