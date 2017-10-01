First trailer for Annihilation – Watch

The first teaser for Annihilation, from the director of 2015’s Ex Machina, has been released.

Alex Garland’s second film as director features Natalie Portman as a biologist on a research expedition to environmental disaster zone, Area X. Her husband, played by Oscar Isaac, had been part of an earlier expedition that had gone wrong, and she is looking for answers.

The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuva Novotny, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson.

The story is adapted from the award-winning novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. Garland said of the book, which was handed to him during post-production of Ex Machina: “I found the atmosphere incredibly strong and I liked the kind of dream state that it created and put me in. It had all sorts of qualities that I found really interesting. I thought immediately, Yes, I’d like to try this.”

Annihilation is released in cinemas on 23rd February 2018. Watch the teaser trailer below: