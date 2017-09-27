Gorillaz close Life is Beautiful 2017

Gorillaz closed the Las Vegas music festival Life is Beautiful with ‘We Got The Power’, joined by singer of the Savages Jehnny Beth.

Pusha T, Vince Staples, and De La Soul also joined the Damon Albarn-led animated band on the festival’s third and final day, having all performed their own sets.

On the Ambassador Stage, Pusha T plugged his new album ‘King Push’, while De La Soul took a knee, in solidarity with the anti-Trump protests on the Downtown Stage. Long Beach rapper Vince Staples also drew a large crowd as he performed in front of a bright orange background on the Huntridge Stage.

The xx and Dua Lipa also performed on the closing day of Life is Beautiful. Dua Lipa’s set included recent hits ‘New Rules’ and ‘Be The One’, while The xx covered bandmate Jamie Smith’s ‘Loud Places’, remixed ‘Shelter’ from their 2009 debut album. They also praised the atmosphere of the festival, saying: “The world is a scary, scary place and to see you all together is beautiful. Festivals like this are a unifying thing.”

The Gorillaz full set list was as follows:

‘M1 A1’

‘Last Living Souls’

‘Saturnz Barz’

‘Tomorrow Comes Today’

‘Rhinestone Eyes’

‘Sleeping Powder’

‘On Melancholy Hill’

‘Busted And Blue’

‘El Mañana’

‘Let Me Out’ (with Pusha T)

‘Ascension’ (with Vince Staples)

‘Strobelite’ (with Peven Everett)

‘Andromeda’

‘Sex Murder Party’ (with Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz)

‘Superfast Jellyfish (with De La Soul)

‘Kids With Guns’

‘We Got The Power’ (with Jehnny Beth)

‘Stylo’ (with Peven Everett)

‘Feel Good Inc.’ (with De La Soul)

‘Clint Eastwood’

Watch their latest music video below: