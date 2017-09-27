Corrie star Liz Dawn dies aged 77

Liz Dawn, best known for her role as Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street, died at her home surrounded by family on Monday night.

Her family said: “She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing.”

Dawn played the great soap matriarch for over thirty years, beginning in 1974. Her last episode in 2008 featured the death of her character, but she returned as a ghost in 2010 to share a last dance with on screen husband Jack (Bill Tarmey).

Many former and current actors and producers of ITV’s Corrie have taken to Twitter to share fond memories of Dawn, who recieved a lifetime achievement award at the British Soap Awards in 2008. She had also recieved an OBE in 2010 for services to charity.

Current executive producer of the show, Kieran Roberts, said: “Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her 34 years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection.”

ITV also expressed their condolences, saying: “As Coronation Street‘s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, Liz brought so much joy and happiness to so many. She was a wonderful actress who will forever be a true Coronation Street legend.”

She leaves four children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

