“Stupidly politically correct”: Director Mel Brooks blames modern day mindset for the decline of comedy

Academy Award winning director Mel Brooks has claimed that films like Blazing Saddles could not be made in the modern day climate due to Political Correctness culture.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4, when asked if he believed that films like his could be made today, Brooks said: “Maybe, but never Blazing Saddles […] Because we have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy. It’s okay not to hurt feelings of various tribes and groups. However, it’s not good for comedy. Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks.” He continued to add that, “Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, always telling the truth about human behaviour.”

Blazing Saddles was only Brooks’ third directorial credit, released in 1974 and starred Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn, Slim Pickens and Brooks himself. Blazing Saddles scored three Oscar nominations and is widely seen as one of the greatest comedy films of all time. Since Brooks made these remarks, comedians such as Paul F. Tompkins and Kumail Nanjiani have responded in disagreement with the legendary filmmaker.

Brooks has not directed a film since 1995, but continues to provide voice work in various films. He was recently awarded the BAFTA Fellowship award by The British Academy Film Awards. Check out his reaction to the award below: