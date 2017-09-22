The Edge’s Freshers’ Issue is out this Monday!

Freshers is just a few days away, and along with it comes The Edge‘s first print issue of the year!

Look out for Wolf Alice‘s Ellie Rowsell emblazoned in the spotlight for our rebranded front cover coming this Monday (25/09/17). The Freshers’ Issue features an interview with the indie wonder’s frontwoman and an advanced review of new album Visions Of A Life, which is out this Friday.

That’s not all! Our eight-page pullout Freshers’ Guide to Southampton is a must read, even if this isn’t your first rodeo exploring our city’s entertainment scene. Featuring detailed guides to live venues, local cinema and theatre, you never know what hidden gems you’ll find.

There’s also some quirky predictions for future Black Mirror episodes, a tribute to the late great Bruce Forsyth, a look at some entertainment heroes who originally called Southampton home, and much much more.

Fresher or not, The Edge‘s first issue of the year is not one to be missed – pick it up on campus, at Freshers’ events or read it online via Issuu when it drops this Monday.