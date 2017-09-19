Foo Fighters announce surprise appearance on Carpool Karaoke this week

Foo Fighters have announced they will guest star on The Late Late Show‘s iconic Carpool Karaoke slot later this week.

It marks the band’s first public appearance since releasing their ninth album, Concrete and Gold to critical acclaim. They join a long list of celebrities including Elton John, Lady Gaga and Red Hot Chili Peppers in joining James Corden for a ride to work while jamming along and giving an insight into the behind-the-scenes makeup of the band.

The Late Late Show announced their appearance on Twitter, tweeting: “Surprise! @foofighters #CarpoolKaraoke coming your way this week!” sparking huge excitement from fans and a number of excellent puns on social media combining James Corden’s segment with classic Foo Fighters hits.

The Foo Fighters will appear on Carpool Karaoke later this week. Check out the band’s latest album Concrete and Gold below: