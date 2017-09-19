First footage for upcoming Bohemian Rhapsody film released

Following the emergence of photos of Rami Malek in costume as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, the first trailer for the upcoming biopic for the band, Bohemian Rhapsody has been released.

The recreation of Mercury’s memorable performance from Live Aid shows incredible attention to detail as Malek sports the signature white vest and blue jeans of Queen’s front man as he jogs onto the created stage, gestures to the crowd before sitting at the grand piano.

Mercury has always been known and loved for his extravagant stage performances and as such the pressure is on for the Mr. Robot star to live-up to and do justice to his memory. Currently, dedicated Queen fans are very divided about Malek’s suitability to play the great singer-songwriter, with many raising concerns about his appearance. However, after the release of this footage, many of their concerns should be assuaged as they see his accuracy in capturing Mercury’s iconic mannerisms.

The film will cover a: “15-year period, starting in 1970 when Mercury met his bandmates, up through to their legendary Live Aid performance in 1985.” The biopic is being directed by Bryan Singer, but behind-the-scenes both Brian May and Roger Taylor are on board, as music directors to ensure complete authenticity. Recent announcements revealed the line up for the rest of the band with Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon and Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor.

Bohemian Rhapsody is currently scheduled for release on 25th December 2018, and if everything sticks to schedule it promises to be a fantastic Christmas present for Queen fans worldwide. Check out the trailer below: