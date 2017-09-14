Sampha wins the 2017 Mercury Prize

Sampha‘s Process has been crowned Album of the Year and the winner of the Mercury Prize 2017.

The South Londoner rose to fame with his single ‘(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano’, with his album receiving mass acclaim on its release in February 2017. The artist previously worked with Beyoncé, Drake and Kanye West before turning his hand to releasing his own music.

Sampha beat off competition from bookies favourite spoken word poet Kate Tempest, recent Edge cover stars alt-J, and pop sensation Ed Sheeran. Last year’s winner Skepta performed at the ceremony alongside eleven of the twelve nominees. The only absentee was Sheeran, who recorded a special version of his record breaking tune ‘Shape of You’ due to touring commitments in the US.

Check out the full list of nominees below: