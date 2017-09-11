Win a Freshers’ Master Pass & Variety Pass with The Edge!

Want to get your hands on BOTH of University of Southampton‘s official Freshers’ passes for free? The Edge is offering a Master Pass AND a Variety Pass to one lucky winner in the biggest SUSU giveaway yet.

With the Master Pass priced at £85 and the Variety Pass at £30, it’s your chance to get your hands on £115 worth of Union events for absolutely nothing other than a simple follow/like and share. That includes everything from the Welcome Party with Chris Stark, to a Murder Mystery Evening, to 2017’s Freshers’ Ball with Becky Hill and Marvin Humes, and much much more. Check out the fourteen events you’ll be able to access with the passes here.

Any current or incoming student can enter the competition through any of The Edge‘s official social media. That’s:

Liking and sharing the competition post via Facebook

Liking and sharing the competition post via Instagram

Liking and retweeting the competition post via Twitter

Remember to follow/like The Edge‘s official social media to find out if you’ve won.

The winner will be announced in just over a week, with the competition closing on Wednesday 20th September at 6pm – in time for Freshers’ to kickstart!

The winner will be selected at random from all successful entrants. The prize cannot be exchanged for a cash refund if the winning entrant has already bought a pass and will instead be issued as an additional pass. Members of The Edge committee can share the post but are not eligible to win.

Good luck!