Doctor Who spin-off Class is axed by BBC Three

After months of speculation, Doctor Who‘s young adult spin-off Class has been officially axed by BBC Three after just one series.

The show, which focuses on a group of teenagers at Coal Hill Academy defending the Earth, aired on the BBC’s online only channel and in a late night slot on BBC One. Only pulling in a small audience despite the popularity of its parent show, Class received lukewarm reviews from critics including The Edge.

Writer Patrick Ness, acclaimed for novels including A Monster Calls and The Rest of Us Just Live Here, announced his departure as Class’ showrunner earlier in the summer, creating speculation the show had been cancelled, but the news was confirmed by BBC Three controller Damian Kavanagh today (7/10).

“In honesty it didn’t really land for us on BBC3,” Kavanagh said in an interview with RadioTimes. “Some shows don’t and I have to make decisions about what we’re going to do from a drama point of view.”

Doctor Who is expected to return in 2018 with its first female Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.