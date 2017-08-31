Jared Leto stars in Blade Runner 2049 short prequel film

Warner Bros have released a short teaser film for fans ahead of October’s release of the long-awaited Blade Runner sequel, featuring Jared Leto as Niander Wallace.

The clip released this week, and entitled 2036: Nexus Dawn, is set thirteen years before the actual film, and features Wallace introducing a new line of ‘perfected’ replicants in 2036, attempting to get the prohibition previously enforced on the replicants removed. The prohibition has in turn come into place thirteen years prior, following an EMP detonation on the East Coast in 2023 which was ultimately blamed on rogue replicants.

The official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049 states: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve and also stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, and Mackenzie Davis. The film will be released worldwide on 6th October 2017. Check out the teaser film below: