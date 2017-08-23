Taylor Swift reveals new album Reputation will be released in November

All eyes have been on Taylor Swift since she wiped her social media earlier this week, replacing all posts with a cryptic few seconds of a slithering snake. But today she’s confirmed that her sixth studio album is coming – along with its first single, which will be released this Friday.

Reputation, the American singer’s latest LP, will be released on 10th November, with its black and white cover art revealed in an Instagram post this evening. Swift seems to directly challenge her ongoing public image problems with a cover emblazoned with newspaper headlines all stating her name.

There is no news on what the single will be titled as yet, but the Reputation announcement will surely have Swifties around the world thrilled after a long silence from the popstar. Her last album 1989 was released in 2014 to critical acclaim, but Swift hasn’t released any new music since then aside from a single with ZAYN to promote Fifty Shades Darker.

However, as no stranger to public controversy, Taylor Swift’s feuds with Katy Perry, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have all hit the headlines since 1989 was released. After her public clash with West in 2016, social media trolls covered her posts with comments containing the ‘snake’ emoji, something Reputation and its snippet of a snake video seem sure to address.

Reputation will be released on November 10th, with its first single dropping on Friday (25th August).