Becky Hill and Marvin Humes announced for SUSU’s biggest Freshers’ yet

The University of Southampton Students’ Union has announced this year’s Freshers’ events, which includes two different passes for the first time.
As with previous years, the Master Pass offers the biggest package of events, including access to a Welcome Party, Bloc Party, Laughter Lounge, Freshers’ Ball and more. However, SUSU is offering a cheaper ‘Variety Pass‘ as well, featuring socials for those who prefer not to party hard over the Freshers’ Period.
The Variety Pass, which is priced at just £30 compared to the Master Pass’ more hefty £80, includes a Murder Mystery Evening, a Roller Disco and a Cards Against Humanity evening amongst others.
As the biggest event to conclude the Freshers’ period, the Freshers’ Ball will welcome back Becky Hill after her memorable appearance last year. She’ll be joined by ex-JLS singer, radio and TV presenter Marvin Humes, alongside a menagerie of other talent to make the Ball the best yet. This year, it will take place at the Union on Saturday 7th October.
Find out more information via SUSU’s website. The Master Pass is priced for a limited ‘Early Bird’ time at £80, before it will rise to £85 in the weeks to come. The Variety Pass is just £30. They can be purchased separately or together.
Full timeline of events is as follows:
- Welcome Party 1 (Saturday 23rd September) – Available via the Master Pass and taking place in the Union, Night 1 is for Erasmus Park, Gateway, Mayflower Halls & Private Rented students
- Welcome Party 2 (Sunday 24th September) – Night 2 is for Archers Road, Chamberlain & Monte Halls
- Welcome Party 3 (Monday 25th September) – Night 3 is for Glen Eyre, Connaught, Highfield & Liberty Point Halls
- Bloc Party 1 (also Monday 25th September) – Available via the Master Pass and taking place at the Bedford Road clubs, Night 1 is for Archers Road, Chamberlain, Mayflower, Mont Halls & Private Rented students
- Waffles, Cakes & Shakes (also Monday 24th September) – Available via the Variety Pass and taking place at the Union
- Bloc Party 2 (Tuesday 26th September) – Night 2 is for Glen Eyre, Connaught, Liberty Point, Gateway, Erasmus Park & Highfield Halls
- Laughter Lounge 1 (also Tuesday 26th September) – Available via the Master Pass and taking place at the Union, Night 1 is for Archers Road, Chamberlain, Mayflower, Mont Halls & Private Rented students
- Laughter Lounge 2 (Wednesday 27th September) – Night 2 is for Glen Eyre, Connaught, Liberty Point, Gateway, Erasmus Park & Highfield Halls
- Student Therapy (Wednesday 27th September/4th October/11th October) – One of three available via the Master Pass and taking place at Oceana, this is not allocated by Halls
- U-Neon Party (Friday 29th September) – Available via the Master Pass and taking place at the Union, Night 1 is for Archers Road, Chamberlain, Mayflower, Mont Halls & Private Rented students
- U-Neon Party (Saturday 30th September) – Night 2 is for Glen Eyre, Connaught, Liberty Point, Gateway, Erasmus Park & Highfield Halls
- Murder Mystery (also Saturday 30th September) – Available via the Variety Pass and taking place at the Union
- Freshers’ Rave (Sunday 1st October) – Available via the Master Pass and taking place at Switch, this is not allocated by halls
- “Take A Trance On Me” Hypnotist Show (Monday 2nd October) – Available via the Variety Pass and taking place at the Union
- Roller Disco (also Sunday 1st October) – Available via the Variety Pass and taking place at the Union
- Sin City (Tuesday 3rd October/10th October) – One of two available via the Master Pass and taking place at Switch
- Cards Against Humanity Evening, available via the Variety Pass and taking place at the Union
- Freshers’ Ball (Saturday 7th October) – Available via the Master Pass and taking place at the Union, this event is for all halls
- TRICKHEAD: An Evening with Ben Hanlin (Monday 9th October) – Available via the Variety Pass and taking place at the Union