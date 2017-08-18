Becky Hill and Marvin Humes announced for SUSU’s biggest Freshers’ yet

The University of Southampton Students’ Union has announced this year’s Freshers’ events, which includes two different passes for the first time.

As with previous years, the Master Pass offers the biggest package of events, including access to a Welcome Party, Bloc Party, Laughter Lounge, Freshers’ Ball and more. However, SUSU is offering a cheaper ‘Variety Pass‘ as well, featuring socials for those who prefer not to party hard over the Freshers’ Period.

The Variety Pass, which is priced at just £30 compared to the Master Pass’ more hefty £80, includes a Murder Mystery Evening, a Roller Disco and a Cards Against Humanity evening amongst others.

As the biggest event to conclude the Freshers’ period, the Freshers’ Ball will welcome back Becky Hill after her memorable appearance last year. She’ll be joined by ex-JLS singer, radio and TV presenter Marvin Humes, alongside a menagerie of other talent to make the Ball the best yet. This year, it will take place at the Union on Saturday 7th October.

Find out more information via SUSU’s website. The Master Pass is priced for a limited ‘Early Bird’ time at £80, before it will rise to £85 in the weeks to come. The Variety Pass is just £30. They can be purchased separately or together.

Full timeline of events is as follows: