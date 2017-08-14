Pineapples banned from Reading and Leeds Festival

In a somewhat bizarre move, the organisers of Reading and Leeds Festival have confirmed that pineapples feature on the list of items banned from the event this year, alongside any items which may be considered weapons and gas canisters amongst other things.

The action comes following fans of Oxford band Glass Animals gaining an affinity to the tropical fruit, after it featured prominently in the band’s hit ‘Pork Soda’, containing the bamboozling line: “pineapples are in my head”. The fruit appears to have gained a cult status with the band, with their Glastonbury set adorned with pineapples during the performance in June and some fans even dressing as pineapples in homage to the unique lyrics.

Band drummer Joe Seward saw the funny side behind the ban, claiming it would be a “challenge” for fans to sneak the notoriously obtuse fruit into the festival. He continued to say “Anyone who wasn’t bringing a pineapple definitely is now,” finishing with the tongue in cheek suggestion that, “It’s fruitist. Watermelons are fine, but not pineapples?”

The acid test around the ban will be displayed at the festivals later this month. Check out ‘Pork Soda’ below, and have pineapples floating around your head all day.