New trailer and images released for The Crown Season 2

Netflix has released a teaser trailer, as well as a few pictures anticipating the second season of its original series The Crown, which is coming to the streaming service this December.

The Crown had a resounding success with its first season, surprising audiences with a huge budget, sterling acting, and a very daring insight into the current British Royal family’s personal and professional lives. As a result, it earned great critical acclaim – a Golden Globe for leading lady Claire Foy, and no less than 13 Emmy nominations.

The series’ ambitious aim of covering Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has everyone excited for the following season. After showing significant events from 1947 to 1955 in its first 10 episodes, the second season is set to cover the period between 1956 and 1964.

Queen Elizabeth’s (Claire Foy) struggle to balance her rocky private life and her problematic reign continues to take the stage in the second season of the series. It places emphasis on her marriage with “wild-spirited” Prince Philip (Matt Smith), and the number of Prime Ministers who have come and gone throughout her time on the throne. The trailer also shows Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) entering a new relationship, and the Royals’ encounter with President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie.

The released pictures give more insight into the lives of the royal couple, displaying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in both professional and private environments – these include a still of the two being happy during the Queen’s pregnancy, a situation that has not been shown in the first season.

Season 2 of The Crown airs on Netflix on the 8th December. Watch the first trailer below.