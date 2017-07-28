Spencer Wilding downplays cameo rumours for Han Solo movie

Spencer Wilding, who played the iconic Dark Lord Darth Vader in Star Wars Rogue One appears to have ruled out cameoing in the unnamed Han Solo movie.

After the actor cancelled an appearance at US Convention FandomFest earlier this week, many people began to speculate his absence was Star Wars related. The festival appeared to confirm this in their official cancellation statement, saying that instead of attending, Wilding: “will be filming the newest film in the Star Wars Universe.”

However, this appears to not be true. On his official Facebook page, a lengthy message from Wilding confirmed he was in fact involved in charitable work in Australia. His statement explained that:

“Just to let u all no I am 100% not filming on starwars… the comic con promoters of the show put 1on1 together and got 69 lol and they just try to guess y I canceled and came up with that … so sorry guys defo not true they have removed it of there site now (sic).”

The Han Solo film is due to be released on 25th May 2018. Check out Vader in Rogue One below: