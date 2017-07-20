Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington confirmed dead

Linkin Park singer and frontman Chester Bennington has committed suicide at his home in Los Angeles California. Coroner reports quoted by TMZ confirmed that the Alternative icon hanged himself at the age of 41.

Bennington was most famous for his position as frontman for leading band Linkin Park, who since forming in 1996 have gone on to sell over 70 million albums worldwide, collecting two Grammy awards in the process.

Linkin Park’s hits include ‘Numb’, ‘What I’ve Done’, ‘Shadow of a Day’, ‘Heavy’ and ‘Nobody Can Save Me’. The band released seven albums with Bennington, with the most recent release being May’s One More Light.

He was also the lead singer for Dead by Sunrise and fronted Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. The singer-songwriter also featured in the film Saw: The Final Chapter as a cameo during the ‘Garage Trap’.

Bennington’s passing comes on what would have been the 53rd birthday of close friend Chris Cornell, who committed suicide earlier this year. Bennington had clearly been affected by this death, as he published an open letter after Cornell’s passing. He had also admitted to suffering from alcohol and drug abuse problems, in addition to suggesting he had been a victim of abuse when younger.

Bennington is survived by his wife, and six children from his two marriages. He was 41.

Pay tribute to Chester Bennington by listening to Linkin Park hit, ‘What I’ve Done’ below: