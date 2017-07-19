New trailer for Sharknado 5 – Watch

The Facebook page for the ‘so bad it’s good’ film franchise has released a short clip from upcoming instalment, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, featuring the tagline: ‘Make America Bait Again’.

Due for release on SyFy 6th August, the film stars Ian Ziering as Fin Shepard, with Tara Reid as April, his bionic wife.

The cast also includes Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi as scientists Orion and Electra, as well as Katie Price and three presenters from Good Morning Britain. Cameos are also expected from musician Bret Michaels, diver Tom Daley, and actress, comedian, and flamenco guitarist Charo as the Queen of England.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres on SyFy on 6th August. Check out the trailer below: