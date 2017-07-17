Read more
The Edge
You are at:»»Pixar announces new untitled original movie
Image via Pixar and Disney Studio.

Pixar announces new untitled original movie

0
By on News

Pixar have announced a new original movie set in a “suburban fantasy world” at the D23 Expo on Friday, where they have also revealed details of their multiple sequels, including Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

The film is set to be directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), and will follow two elven brothers whom having lost their father at a young age, who “embark on a quest that will allow them a chance to spend one last magical day with their father.”  Scanlon has claimed this as a personal project for him, as he also lost his father at a young age.

Scanlon spoke excitedly of the project, commenting: “This movie is a mixture of the fantastic and everyday” describing the world as a place where magic has been replaced by machines. “There are mushroom houses that line the streets with satellite dishes sticking out the top of them and a minivan parked in front of each one.”

He also discussed the quest in greater detail, saying the brothers’ will be followed through a humanless world, populated by creatures such as elves, trolls, and sprites, as well as “anything that would be on the side of a van in the ’70s.”  The world will also be overrun with unicorns, who Scanlon described as “possums eating all the trash out of your bins.”

Watch a trailer for Pixar’s upcoming release in partnership with Disney, Coco, below:

Share.

About Author

avatar

Studier of English, Executive Editor of News, and lover of bad puns. Proud Hufflepuff, cat person, and musical theatre trash. Can usually be found using too many exclamation marks on twitter @faithfulpadfoot. Is, in fact, twelve, with no idea how they ended up at uni.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply