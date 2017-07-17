Pixar announces new untitled original movie

Pixar have announced a new original movie set in a “suburban fantasy world” at the D23 Expo on Friday, where they have also revealed details of their multiple sequels, including Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

The film is set to be directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), and will follow two elven brothers whom having lost their father at a young age, who “embark on a quest that will allow them a chance to spend one last magical day with their father.” Scanlon has claimed this as a personal project for him, as he also lost his father at a young age.

Scanlon spoke excitedly of the project, commenting: “This movie is a mixture of the fantastic and everyday” describing the world as a place where magic has been replaced by machines. “There are mushroom houses that line the streets with satellite dishes sticking out the top of them and a minivan parked in front of each one.”

He also discussed the quest in greater detail, saying the brothers’ will be followed through a humanless world, populated by creatures such as elves, trolls, and sprites, as well as “anything that would be on the side of a van in the ’70s.” The world will also be overrun with unicorns, who Scanlon described as “possums eating all the trash out of your bins.”

