Jodie Whittaker announced as the 13th Doctor

Jodie Whittaker has been announced as the 13th Doctor.

She will make their first appearance as the legendary Time Lord in Doctor Who‘s Christmas Special. However, Whittaker’s first full series is speculated not to air until Autumn 2018, under new showrunner Chris Chibnall.

The news was announced after the Men’s Wimbledon Final on BBC One, with eager fans having to sit through Roger Federer’s victory for the announcement.

Whittaker replaces Peter Capaldi, who has played the Doctor since 2013. She is the first female incarnation of the Time Lord in the show’s history.

Chibnall previously worked with Whittaker in his hit ITV show Broadchurch, where she played grieving mother Beth Latimer. Her portrayal earned her massive acclaim.

Find out more about Whittaker in our article which speculated that she could be the new Doctor.