Lily James joins cast of Mamma Mia sequel

Nearly a decade after the release of Mamma Mia, the ABBA-filled sequel is on its way.

With many of the old faces confirmed to return for the jukebox musical that is being reported as both a sequel and prequel, Lily James is the newest cast member to be revealed, as ‘young Donna’ – originally played by Meryl Streep, who is also confirmed to return.

Ol Parker will return to write and direct Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, which will also see the return of Amanda Seyfried as Donna’s daughter, Sophie.

Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skasgard will also reprise their roles as Sophie’s possible fathers, and Christine Baranski is also back Donna’s friend Tanya. The film will focus around flashbacks, showing how Donna’s relationships with the three men were formed. James, most recently seen in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, is said to be playing the youthful version of Streep’s character in these flashbacks, with the remainder of the cast yet to be revealed.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! will be released in 2018. Remind yourself of the original film below: