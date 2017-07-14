HBO release titles for first three episodes of Game of Thrones season 7

Just days before the premiere of the highly anticipated seventh season, HBO have finally released the titles and details of three out of seven episodes.

They also reveal the names of the writers – showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for episodes 1 and 3 and Bryan Cogman for episode 2, as well as the directors – Jeremy Podeswa for episode 1, and Mark Mylod for the next two.

The season premiere, ‘Dragonstone’ sees Daenerys’ long-awaited return to Westeros and builds around Jon and Cersei’s actions as leaders: ‘Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.’

The title of the second episode, ‘Stormborn’, suggests further focus on Daenerys, as the episode brings Tyrion back into the game, and sees Jon Snow in a difficult situation: ‘Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.’

‘The Queen’s Justice’, the title of the third episode, is slightly more ambivalent, as it can refer not only to Daenerys (who actually ‘holds court’ in the episode), but also to Cersei. Jaime Lannister is also brought into the spotlight, giving fans some food for thought (and theories): ‘Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.’

The seventh season of Game of Thrones airs on the 16th July. Watch its latest trailer below: