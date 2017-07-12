Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy heads to Netflix

Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic series The Umbrella Academy, is coming to Netflix as a live-action 10-episode series sometime during 2018.

The Umbrella Academy follows the adventures of: “a dysfunctional family of superheroes – The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin – as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.” The series, published by Dark Horse comics, has become a favorite amongst fans and critics.

In a press release from Netflix, Gerard Way, (who is also the former lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance) addressed the show, stating: “I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Bá and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show.”

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, added that: “What drew us to The Umbrella Academy is that it’s wholly unique, visual and stylized. These aren’t the usual superheroes, and this series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels – dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality. We’re excited to see this world and introduce these unforgettable heroes to Netflix members around the globe.”

Steve Blackman, of Fargo and Altered Carbon fame, will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with a pilot script adapted by Jeremy Slater, creator of The Exorcist television show.

Gerard Way will be co-executive producer alongside Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment.