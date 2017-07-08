The Boomtown Rats to release first album in 30 years

Bob Geldof has revealed that The Boomtown Rats will be releasing their first new album in over 30 years.

Geldof, who acted as lead vocalist for the Dublin-born band from 1975 to their split in 1986, has declared the band have recorded 26 new tracks.

They will be released in a series of EPs, before being compiled together for an album named Mega.

The group, who reformed for the Isle of Wight Festival in 2013, have spent three months recording Mega, their first LP since 1984’s The Long Grass. Prior to that, they released five other studio albums, including 1979’s The Fine Art of Surfacing which included their most successful hit, the UK Number One ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’.

A year earlier they also topped the UK singles chart with ‘Rat Trap’.

Speaking to The Mirror, Geldof noted his hesitation with today’s music scene, noting: “we have a situation now where a song comes out and a day later it’s dead.” However, he’s eager for the upcoming releases, adding that, “we’re getting really excited, we think they’re great.”

