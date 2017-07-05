Edgar Wright may be planning a sequel to Baby Driver

Since its release last month, Baby Driver has proved a hit with the critics, and has given Edgar Wright his biggest box office opening so far.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise therefore,, to hear that Wright is considering a sequel, but it would be the first of his career.

In a podcast interview with Empire, Wright revealed that: “The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters.”

He explained that the reason he usually shies away from sequels is the feeling that they require you to, “contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go.” In this case, it seems, there is something lying below the surface of the first film: “Baby has got to a new place.”

It would also give him a chance to use a scene that he deleted from Baby Driver, because the film “made so much more sense. It flowed a lot better without it. If I ever do a sequel, I can just reuse the scene”, he explained.

“Before they got to the post office there was this whole scene set to, believe it or not, a song by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. And it’s a really funny and quirky sequence”.

Although Sony had no comment on the possibility of a sequel, Wright is already thinking of ideas for a plot: “I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film]you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not the apprentice anymore.”

Baby Driver is in cinemas now. Watch the trailer below: