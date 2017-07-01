Adele cancels final two London tour dates after health concerns

Adele has been forced to cancel the final two concerts of her massive world tour, after damaging her vocal chords.

She has already performed two massive concerts at Wembley this week, and was set to finish the tour with shows tonight and tomorrow.

Adele announced the news to fans on twitter and offered a heartfelt apology, saying that she did all she could to be able to perform this weekend and asking for their forgiveness.

She admitted that she’s: “struggled vocally both nights” and “had to push a lot harder” than normal. After seeing her doctor, she was informed that she had damaged her vocal chords and is unable to perform on medical advice.

She explained that she’s tried using steroids and other aids for her voice and, “even considered miming, just to be in front of [her fans]and be with [them]. But I’ve never done it and cannot in a million years do that to [them].”

When faced with the question, “Who the f**k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium?!” she responded that, “To not complete this milestone in my career is something I’m struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn’t having to write this.”

She added that refunds will be available if the shows can’t be rescheduled, and that, “there will be more information over the next few days.” She concluded by saying “I’m sorry. I love you I’m so sorry, please forgive me x”

This all comes on the back of the news that this may well be the last of her touring days. If it is not possible to reschedule the shows, then Adele may have already performed her last-ever concerts.

Adele was performing at Wembley as part of her Hello world tour. Watch the music video for Adele’s hit, ‘Hello’ from Grammy-winning album 25 below: