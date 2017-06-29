Read more
Ed Sheeran reveals he’s been working on his next album for a long time

Ed Sheeran, who recently headlined Glastonbury for the first time ever, has reportedly revealed that he has been working on his fourth album for six years. 

Sheeran told The Sun that he’s: “been working on this one since the same time as Plus [his debut album].  Every year [he writes]a song that will go on it.  So [he has]about six, seven at the moment.” 

He went on to tease that the sound of the album is a world away from anything he’s done before, claiming that, “it’s not necessarily experimental, but [he doesn’t]think there’ll be any hot radio songs on it this time.  It’s a very acoustic record, very acoustic.”

Unfortunately, fans of Sheeran could have a wait as he suggests that it could be “three or four years” until its released.  He did drop hints of a collaboration with DJ Khaled which might keep fans satiated in the meantime, saying “Me and DJ Khaled were talking about doing a song but I haven’t had any time to go in the studio, so I missed this album. But hopefully next year. I’m keeping open.”

The singer-songwriter was forced to defend himself on Monday after claims that he was using a “backing track” during his set at Glastonbury.  He has clarified that it was in fact a loop station that he was using.

