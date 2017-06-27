Read more
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros)
Wonder Women smashes box office records

Wonder Woman is now the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman worldwide.

Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster, 2003), the film has so far earned an estimated $652.9 million surpassing even Mamma Mia (Phyllida Lloyd, $609.8 million).

It’s also performing impressively when compared to some of the male-centred superhero films of recent years. Wonder Woman has earned more so far ($318.4 million, domestic) than Man of Steel did in its entire run and is currently tied with Marvel’s Iron Man.  The film is also on track to surpass Batman v. Superman:  Dawn of Justice ($330 million) and Suicide Squad ($325 million).

Once news of the success of the film broke, many took to social media to congratulate the director,  including Connie Nielsen (The Good Wife) who tweeted:

Many fans are claiming that the film serves as a huge influence and inspiration to them.  Importantly, it has also prompted a discussion of the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

Wonder Woman is currently in cinemas in the UK.  Watch the trailer below.

