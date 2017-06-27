Raven is returning to CBBC

After seven years, the BAFTA-winning children’s television show Raven is returning, but not without a few ruffled feathers.

The series first aired between 2002 and 2010, with James McKenzie as immortal Scottish warrior, Raven. Although he will feature in the new series, he has passed his bird-headed cane to 21-year-old Aisha Toussaint, a childhood fan of the show.

Toussaint expressed her delight about the role, saying:“I used to dream of one day being a warrior contestant -I never for a second imagined that I’d one day be Raven.” She added, “My 11-year-old self would be gobsmacked! Pulling on the costume for the very first time was a very special moment.”

Also returning is Raven’s arch nemesis Nevar, and more than 2,000 children aged 9-13 have applied for a chance to become the Ultimate Warrior, to help Raven defeat him in the Ultimate Battle.

“Raven has always inspired a passionate and loyal following from CBBC fans” said CBBC Controller Cheryl Taylor. “The return of Raven has caused great excitement and we wait with anticipation to meet the new cast and immerse ourselves in this legendary battle.”

The new series of Raven will film between July and September at Cairngorms National Park, Scotland, with the 15-part series expected to air later this year. Remind yourself of the original series below: