EastEnders boss Sean O’Connor quits with immediate effect

Sean O’Connor has quit as the executive producer of BBC soap opera EastEnders, leaving with immediate effect.

His decision to abruptly leave the long-running show is apparently due to his desire to focus on creating: “feature films”. A spokesperson from the show announced late on Friday (23rd June) that O’Connor was departing to work with Doctor Who‘s Mark Gatiss on film project Handsome Brute.

“My heart lies in feature films and I’m hugely excited as my film projects are now reaching production,” said O’Connor about his exit; “When the BBC asked me to take over at EastEnders, my plan was to stay until the end of 2017 but with production starting on these films sooner than anticipated, I must – with a heavy heart – bid farewell to Albert Square.”

He will be succeeded temporarily by ex-EastEnders boss John Yorke, who ran the show between 2000 to 2003, and was responsible for the hugely successful “Who Shot Phil” and Kat’s “You Ain’t My Muvva” storylines.

Previously in charge of The Archers, O’Connor has been in charge of the show for just under a year, succeeding the popular Dominic Treadwell-Collins. His reign has been controversial, with the show not winning anything at this year’s Soap Awards and fans accusing the show of being “boring” via social media. They also criticised him attempting to make the show like cancelled BBC soap drama Waterloo Road, due to the focus being moved onto a large young cast.

Recent months have seen him introduce a new family to the Square, the Taylors, whose aggressive nature has been divisive for fans. Yorke previously axed the unsuccessful Di Marco family when he took over the show in 2000, so it surely presents questions over whether he could do the same for this new family.

The Sun has gone as far to speculate that O’Connor has been forced out of the soap after a row with BBC bosses over lacklustre storytelling and allegations of bullying within the cast. However, this seems to contradict the BBC’s statement.

EastEnders airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.