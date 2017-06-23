New John Green novel to be published in October

Five years on from his internationally bestselling The Fault in Our Stars, YA author John Green has announced the publication of his next novel. Turtles All the Way Down, his sixth novel, is to be published by Penguin Books and is scheduled for release on 10th October 2017.

Turtles All the Way Down focuses on 16 year old Aza Holmes, a young woman dealing with her mental illness whilst also embroiled in the investigation of the disappearance of a fugitive billionaire. Much like his other novels, the book is set to be an unflinching and authentic look at adolescence, focusing on themes such as love, tragedy and belonging, and filled to the brim with pop culture references.

The publishers have said of the novel that it’s about: “lifelong friendship, the intimacy of an unexpected reunion, Star Wars fan fiction and tuatara. But at its heart is Aza Holmes, a young woman navigating existence within the ever-tightening spiral of her own thoughts.” Meanwhile, Green has described the novel as “quite personal”, deeming it his first opportunity to detail the kind of mental illness that he himself has been affected by since childhood.

John Green’s first novel Looking For Alaska was released in 2005, but it was not until the release of The Fault in Our Stars (more affectionately known by fans as TFIOS) that Green’s popularity truly exploded. Since then he has seen two successful film adaptations of his novels (TFIOS and Paper Towns) as well as the sales of his earlier titles also having rocketed.

Alongside his recognition as an author, John Green is also known for being one half of the YouTube sensation, the Vlogbrothers – a channel he runs with younger brother Hank. They were responsible for the massive YouTube convention Vidcon, and have since set up multiple educational YouTube channels including Crash Course and SciShow.

Given the cult-like following of Green, there’s no question that this new novel will be eagerly awaited by many.

Turtles All the Way Down, published by Penguin Books, is due for release on the 10th October, and is available for pre-order now.