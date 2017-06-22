Ron Howard to direct untitled Han Solo spin-off

Two days after Lucasfilm announced the departure of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the as-yet-untitled Han Solo spin-off has found a new director in Academy Award-winning Ron Howard.

Howard, 63, will be taking over the directoral process with less than a month left of filming, and five weeks of reshoots, scheduled. Lucasfilm still aims for next year’s May release, and filming will resume on the 10th July after Howard meets the cast, which includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrission.

It is as yet unclear how the credit will be shared between the three directors after Lord and Miller quit the process yesterday.

The decision was announced along with a statement:

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said the company’s president, Kathleen Kennedy. “We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie.”

Howard has already worked with Lucas, starring in his 1973 film American Graffiti and at the helm of 1988’s Willow. He has won Best Director Oscar for A Beautiful Mind in 2002, but his most recent significantly successful film was Angels & Demons (2009). Hopefully, Howard will be able to rise again at the helm of the Millenium Falcon.

The untitled Han Solo movie is set to be released next year on 25th May 2018.