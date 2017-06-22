New trailer released for Stronger – Watch

The new trailer for Stronger, has just been released.

The upcoming David Gordon Green film is about a survivor of the 2013 terrorist bombings at the Boston Marathon. Stronger will star Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs in the incident, and Tatiana Maslany as his struggling girlfriend.

The trailer details his struggle with losing both legs in the explosion, which killed three people and injured over 260 others, and his efforts to re-learn to walk whilst dealing with anger, pain and self-doubt.The drama from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions is set to depict the true story behind his injury and subsequent recovery.

Written by John Pollono, the cast also features Miranda Richardson and Clancy Brown.

Stronger is set for release on 22nd September 2017. Check out the new trailer below: